Editor's Note: Due to the threat of inclement weather, the parachute jump will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Liberty Jump Team and the Greatest Generation Aircraft have partnered with the Salvation Army of Corsicana – Navarro County for “Operation Toy Drop” to collect toys to donate to the Salvation Army.
Paratroopers from the Liberty Jump Team, which is headquartered at C. David Campbell Field in Corsicana, will jump from a vintage World War II C-47 with a toy to be donated to the Salvation Army.
The aircrew from Greatest Generation Aircraft at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas will also be bringing in some toys when they land in Corsicana the morning of the jump and donate them to the Salvation Army.
The parachute jump will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Liberty Jump Team, Greatest Generation Aircraft, and the Salvation Army of Corsicana – Navarro County would like to invite the public to come out to the Corsicana Municipal Airport located at 9000 Navarro Road in Corsicana, to watch the paratroopers jump onto the drop zone. This event is free to the public; however, we ask that you please bring a new, packaged, unwrapped toy and donate it to the Salvation Army for a deserving family that will need it for Christmas.
This will be inaugural event for the Liberty Jump Team, Greatest Generation Aircraft, and the Salvation Army of Corsicana – Navarro County to collect toys for deserving families in the Corsicana – Navarro County area, and hopefully become an annual event.
They need your help so please come out and support this great cause and see some paratroopers jumping out of a perfectly good aircraft to help others in need.
