9-15-20 Disc Golf Main.JPG

Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer

The Corsicana Lions Club hosted its second annual R. Lowell Thompson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, an 18-hole tournament, Saturday at Fullerton-Garrity Park.

Due to bad weather, the Corsicana Lions Club’s third annual R. Lowell Thompson memorial disc golf tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 19 at Fullerton-Garrity Park. 

Pre-registration is encouraged by contacting Ernest Kauffman at 903-851-3118. Registration for a two-person team is $90 and for a one-person team it is $50. Team check-in begins at 7:45 a.m. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place, 2nd Place, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole.

