Due to bad weather, the Corsicana Lions Club’s third annual R. Lowell Thompson memorial disc golf tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 5 at Fullerton-Garrity Park.
Pre-registration is encouraged by contacting Ernest Kauffman at 903-851-3118. Registration for a two-person team is $90 and for a one-person team it is $50. Team check-in begins at 7:45 a.m. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place, 2nd Place, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole.
