Updated Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
A man who appears to have been riding a bicycle was found dead Wednesday morning on FM 637 in Navarro County.
The man was identified as 64-year-old Robert Jackson.
"The investigation to this point has not revealed any sign of foul play," said Elmer Tanner, Navarro County Sheriff. "We are continuing the investigation and will await the results of a preliminary autopsy to determine cause of death."
Results of an autopsy are pending.
