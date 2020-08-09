Updated Sunday, Aug. 9
The Wortham Police Department has reported a man missing since July 14, has been found dead.
WPD released the following statement on its Facebook page:
"Update on missing person, Jeffrey Lockhart. Unfortunately he has been found deceased. Thank you to everyone who has provided information and assistance in this case."
More information to follow as it becomes available.
Updated Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m.
The Wortham Police Department is attempting to locate Jeffry Allyn Lockhart (Cansler), reported missing July 14. Lockhart was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. July 9 near the north bound 201 mile marker on Interstate Highway 45 in Freestone County.
Lockhart's friends and family have organized a search effort Saturday, July 25 and are asking for the public's help in locating him. Volunteers will meet between 6 and 6:30 a.m. to begin the search at 7 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to take exit 211, make a right at the stop sign onto FM 80, and cross under the overpass to meet at the gravel piles on the left side of the road.
Several have already joined the search, with some flying their planes overhead Friday, and utilizing ATVs and horses to cover the area.
Lockhart is 52-years-old with blue eyes, five feet, 11 inches, 225 pounds and bald with a goatee. He was reportedly wearing camo shorts, and a white tank top.
He is currently entered as a missing person in the national database. If anyone has seen him or has information of his whereabouts, please contact the Wortham Police Department during regular business hours at 254-765-3319, or the Freestone County Sheriff's Office at 903-389-3236.
