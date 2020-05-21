The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a motorcyclist killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 45.
Jonathan Husky, 25, of Corsicana was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Darrell Waller.
According to Sgt. Sara Warren, troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash around 6:55 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate Highway 45 next to the 242 exit for Calhoun Street in Rice.
Preliminary investigation shows that a maroon Freightliner truck tractor towing a silver East flatbed semi-trailer was traveling south on I-45 in the right lane. A blue 2019 Yamaha R3 motorcycle was traveling south behind the Freightliner also in the right lane. A black 2008 Kia Optima was traveling south in the middle lane behind the other two vehicles.
For an unknown reason, the motorcycle went to pass the Freightliner and struck the left rear of the East semi-trailer. This caused the motorcycle to begin tumbling down the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and came to rest in the middle lane of I-45. The Kia was unable to stop in time and struck the driver of the motorcycle.
The driver of the Freightliner, 35 year-old Brian Tucker of Benbrook, and the driver of the Kia, 25 year-old Mackenzie Warrens of Houston were not injured.
The investigation is still on going and there is no other information available at this time.
