A multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Washington woman and left the highway shut down for hours, Tuesday afternoon on Interstate Highway 45 in Navarro County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, four semi trucks with trailers were involved in a major accident around 2:20 p.m. March 7, about a mile south of FM 739 in Angus.
Trooper M. Ochoa, of DPS Corsicana stated that the preliminary investigation indicated Leslie, Freeman Agyepong, female, 46, from Lacey, WA was driving a Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling south on Interstate 45 and crashed into three other truck tractors towing semi-trailers, which were stopped due to an unrelated crash.
The collision caused a chain reaction and Agyepong’s vehicle caught on fire after the crash. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greta Jordan. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.
