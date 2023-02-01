Navarro County Office of Emergency Management:
Update 4:50 PM Wednesday to include all current School Districts, State and County Offices in Navarro County.
Make sure to keep up with closures / delayed starts with each School District / Government Buildings / Businesses through their sites and notification systems.
As of 2 PM Wednesday , several NAVARRO COUNTY ISDs have announced delayed starts for Thursday. This includes:
Corsicana - 2 HR DELAY
Kerens - 2 HR DELAY
Mildred - 2 HR DELAY
Blooming Grove - 2 HR DELAY
Dawson - 10 AM START
Frost - Buses 2 HR delay, school start at 10 AM
Rice ISD - School is cancelled for Thursday, Feb 2
Navarro College - All campuses closed for Thursday, Feb 2
Navarro County Courthouse and County Offices - 10 AM opening
Navarro County Health Department - 10 AM opening
Salvation Army- we continue to monitor the weather, we plan to reopen at 10:30AM, and The Family Store will open at 11:00AM on Thursday February 2, 2023.
NCSO Deputies and NCSO Dispatch will be on duty and answering calls. We ask/hope that everyone will stay indoors, remain safe and warm. Travel is not recommended tonight.
For those who have to travel, refer to drivetexas.orgfor road conditions and closures. Please refrain from calling dispatch for weather or road conditions as we need to keep our phones open and available for emergencies that may arise.
Special note:
There are a few “Weather” pages on social media and websites that are not official news and or trusted weather information sources. School Districts, Government Officials, and Business should not utilize these pages or websites for their official reporting of closures/delays/releases. These sites are not associated with any official government or news sites nor are they meteorologists.
Stay tuned for updates! #dfwwx #dfwnews #SchoolClosings #earlyrelease #ctxwx #navarrocounty #centxnews #delayedopening
