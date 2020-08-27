Updated Thursday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that three horses stolen earlier this week have been found. NCSO sought the public’s help to locate the horses after a suspect was arrested and charged with felony theft of livestock.
"I am very pleased to report that the stolen horses have been located,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated. “Due to the diligent investigation being conducted by the NCSO, the horses were located today near Bryan, Texas.”
Tanner thanked the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association for their assistance with the investigation.
“We are very thankful and proud that due to the combined efforts of law enforcement, these animals will be reunited with their owners,” he stated.
Clifton Ray Goines, 74, is charged with theft of livestock, less than $150,000. His bond is set at $40,000. He remains in the custody of the Navarro County Jail where records show a motion to revoke his probation on a similar charge.
According to a press release, the horses were stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from the 100 block of Bella Vista Lane in Kerens.
NCSO sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate the animals, providing names, photographs, and descriptions of the horses to aid investigators in the search.
