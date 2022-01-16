Editor’s note: Over three years have passed since Faith Beamon, the young mother and former Corsicana High School softball player, was in a life-altering car accident Dec. 11, 2018. Faith continues to progress through rehabilitation therapies with the help of her family and friends. Her mother Christie recently provided an update on Faith’s progress over the past year.
After we stayed two weeks at TIRR Memorial Hermann rehabilitation hospital in Houston and were not able to be home for Christmas 2020, we kicked off 2021 with a New Year’s Eve drive-by homecoming parade put together by two very sweet, special people in our lives, Gary Dowd and Ladonna Harrison.
It was a very rainy day and the parade was going to be canceled but by the grace of God he parted the waters once again and the rain stopped and allowed the water to recede and the parade was good to go.
We sat outside all bundled up and everyone honked and waived, and even a police patrol car ran their sirens and lights and Faith waved at everyone, she was so happy it was a great start to the new year.
Faith started being a little rebellious and her speech increased with a sentence “I want to look at something” to “I want to do something.”
She had a breakthrough seizure June 15, 2021 that lasted six minutes. Faith went back to therapy June 16, 2021 as though nothing was wrong, praise the Lord.
We went and saw Dr. Petty (Family Foot & Ankle Centers) June 18 discovered she had a clogged oil gland that ruptured on the bottom of her right foot which was causing a lot of discomfort.
God blessed us June 22 for another trip to TIRR, but it seems like they second we got there, the evaluations started. Her doctor started a new medicine that was to help move her brain forward.
Her seizure doctor, who we call Dr. T, also agreed to change her seizure medicine to one that was also supposed to help the brain move forward from a traumatic brain injury. We came home July 15.
Faith has come such a long way and we are in the process of moving her therapies to Waco Baylor Scott and White. We do this with a heavy heart as Innovative Therapies in Corsicana did such a good job with her speech and occupational therapy.
Baylor Scott and White is a neuroclinic for stroke in brain injuries and that is what she needs.
Faith had two seizures Oct. 1, 2021 when she stopped breathing. Our wonderful caregiver Kat jumped into action and revived her and she was rushed to the hospital. She was intubated and hooked to an IV in the ambulance, but was soon breathing on her own.
She had a CT scan, neck and chest x-ray and bloodwork done and all was fine, with no changes in the CT.
She has another seizure, lasting over an hour, Oct. 7 but again, blood work, a CT scan and x-ray all came back fine.
Praise God there have been no changes in her CT scans.
We later found out her anti-seizure medicine just wasn’t strong enough. After consulting with her Houston doctors, they started her back on her previous seizure medicine. We’ve had no problems in the last two months we have now gotten all of her medical needs set up in Waco at Baylor Scott and White. So we will not have to travel three hours to get her needs met. Baylor Scott and White in Waco also has an inpatient therapy which we will be checking into March 2022.
Faith has made huge strides of improvement since starting in Waco. Also her interaction with her son Aaron has greatly improved as well. They tell each other goodnight and tell each other good morning every day. Aaron tells is mommy that he loves her all the time, and encourages her while walking and when she does her floor exercises. We give all the thanks to God our Father and all of our friends and family that have continue to pray and support her and us.
A special thanks goes out to ALL who have prayed and continue to pray for Faith. She still has her special account at Community National Bank and Trust if you still would like to donate to her cause, you can also still donate at the Westhill Church of Christ in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.