Over two years have passed since Faith Beamon, the young mother and former Corsicana High School softball player, was in a life-altering car accident Dec. 11, 2018.
Faith continues to progress through rehabilitation therapies with the help of her family and friends.
Her mother Christie recently provided an update on Faith’s progress.
“Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers,” Christie said. “We have taken down the GoFundMe page but we still have an account set up for donations at Community National Bank and Trust for Christie Beamon/benefit for Faith Beamon. Donations can also be made at West Hill Church of Christ.
Our new address is 2909 Lafayette Street in Corsicana if anyone would like to send Faith cards of encouragement, which she appreciates. Most of all, we appreciate our Lord and all of the many blessings and prayers people have sent up for us. May God bless and prosper all of you.”
The following is an excerpt of Christie's log of Faith’s progress:
Aug. 3, 2020
So much has happened since February. March, April, May, June, and July have been magnificent months with therapies. All three went well and were successful.
Oct. 14, 2020
All is good. Faith is still progressing just a little slower like the doctor said. Faith is amazing, her speech is getting better along with her walking. Her brain is still finding new ways to spark. Monday night Oct. 11, at the dinner table (father) Brian asked Faith to sing and she sang “You Are My Sunshine” for her daddy.
Oct. 5,2020
We celebrated (Faith’s son) Aaron’s second birthday, which was Oct. 5. Faith’s interaction with Aaron is becoming more and more each day. We received a call from TIRR Herman Memorial (rehabilitation hospital in Houston) Oct. 12 and they may be ready for Faith to come back by the end of October, God’s will be done.
Oct. 20, 2020
Today was a busy day. We closed on the purchase of 2909 Lafayette St. in Corsicana. We took Faith and Aaron to see the new house. Aaron loved it and ran circles and laughed and smiled. Faith I’m not too sure about. We are still waiting to hear back from TIRR Herman Memorial on her admission. We were hoping they would call this week, maybe next. Faith is amazing. She is really coming back to herself. She will let you know real quick when she doesn't want to do something. She’s speaking complete sentences and her interaction with Aaron is getting better every day. Faith I love you so very much and I pray one day that you’ll know I realize how much your daddy and I love you.
Oct. 21, 2020
Today was also a busy day packing for the move. We have therapy every day and can’t do anything else until Faith and Aaron go to bed.
Oct. 25, 2020
Today was our last trip of the move, and the house is a mess. Lord help us. We are still waiting on a call from Houston. Faith’s anxiety is much better, no more meds for that. Faith has slept so good here.
Oct. 27, 2020
Had therapy today and Faith did very well. She and her physical therapist worked on simulated grocery shopping, lower body dressing, and writing her name. It’s been raining and it affects her somewhat. She just keeps on going. Now if we can just get that call for Houston.
Oct. 29, 2020
Faith had her first seizure this morning, and went out to hospital for a while. Blood work was great and CT scan was good. The doctor recommended Faith seizure meds so that will be done and we are looking into a neurologist nearby in Waxahachie or Waco.
Oct. 31, 2020
Faith had a much better day today and Aaron went trick-or-treating. We have yet to find a neurologist that will take Medicaid. We are still waiting for a phone call from TIRR. We’ve almost got the house settled. My nerves are still shot. Faith walked from the living room to her room tonight with no walker to go to bed.
Nov. 10, 2020
Faith has recovered from her seizure pretty well. A nurse has said it sounded like a breakthrough seizure. I believe that because she gets really irritated with herself.
Nov. 20, 2020
We are still waiting to hear from TIRR as to when we go back. We will probably leave this week and not be home for Thanksgiving but that’s OK. Faith got approved for 30 days so we should be home a couple of days before Christmas.
Nov. 23, 2020
Finally got approved for TIRR, went and was COVID tested negative. Now waiting on another call as to when to be there.
Nov 27, 2020
Friday we admitted to TIRR, and evaluations started almost immediately. And she rocked them. First night neither of us slept good.
Dec. 3 - 7, 2020
The first week were really good days for all therapies. All therapists are bragging Faith.
Dec. 11, 2020
Today was a monumental day, its marks two years since the accident. Thank God how far she has come.
Dec. 14, 2020
Faith has had a great day with therapies. Minimal escalations but she pushed through. We are waiting to do speech. Looking for an extended stay. We will see.
Dec. 15, 2020
Another good day of therapy Faith is amazing. Got a new cast for right foot and getting a new brace as well.
Dec. 18, 2020
Was a much better day. Faith is beginning to push herself a little bit I think, she is a little more verbal, but stuck again on the phrase “I want to look at something,” what she needs is to look at something new.
Dec. 22, 2020
Late start with therapy this morning we ended up having to go down for a Botox injections in her arm came back and she had some OT therapy and speech therapy. Overall a great day.
This trip to TIRR has been very productive. It’s been harder on Aaron missing his mom but he’s had his grandfather and he has taken really good care of him. Faith is ready to go home and she misses seeing Aaron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.