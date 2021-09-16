The Blooming Grove Police Department found a teen Wednesday in Frost who was reported missing Aug. 3.
Richard Joseph "Joey" Enderle, 15, was found safe and returned to his parents, according to Chief T.C. Lawhon.
Two women, Karen Louise Byrd, 53, and Shelby Nicole Byrd, 17, were arrested and charged with harboring a runaway child and their bonds were set at $5,000 each.
“We were able to locate our missing juvenile,” Lawhon stated in a Facebook post. “He has been returned to the custody of his parents and is safe. Thank you to all of those who assisted and offered to assist Officer Coker and myself in locating him. A big thank you to Detective Dan Putman and Sergeant Dan McAnich with the Corsicana Police Department for all of thier help and guidance. Thank you to Eric Ryan Meyers as well for helping us get the word out. Being able to work together as a team with many agencies during this investigation has ensured the safe return of this child.”
The Blooming Grove Police Department previously asked for the public's help to locate Enderle and his family offered a $2,000 reward for information. He was entered into National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.