Updated at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Police have identified the victim of a Nov. 1 hit and run as Joe Daniel Woodard, Jr. of Corsicana.
"Mr. Woodard was a known fixture in the Corsicana area," stated a press release from the Corsicana Police Department Friday, Nov. 6. "If you have any information in reference to this hit and run offense which took his life, please notify the Corsicana Police Department."
Investigators announced over the weekend that the department's accident reconstruction specialist recovered several vehicle parts at the scene of the accident.
A crucial piece of evidence, the passenger side mirror housing, has been identified by serial numbers as belonging to a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The mirror housing was believed to be torn from the vehicle on impact, along with a windshield wiper.
The color of the vehicle is still unknown, however, investigators remain hopeful that the autopsy and forensic examination, which will include possible cause of death, toxicology results and trace evidence like paint flecks, may give an indication as to the color of the vehicle.
According to investigators, the victim appeared to be walking west toward Corsicana. The victim's body was discovered around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on E. Hwy. 31 near the Pactiv Plant.
“We are aware that Mr. Woodard rarely ventured that far from downtown or his residence. It is possible that he may have been in the Powell or Kerens area on Halloween night,” stated a press release.
Police ask anyone with information as to where he may have been earlier that night to contact the police department immediately.
If you are aware of a 2012 Ford F-150 that has recent damage to the front passenger area and/or missing a passenger side mirror housing, which may have been recently replaced, contact Det. Sean Frasier at 903-654-4902
Updated at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6
The victim's body was discovered around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on E. Hwy. 31 near the Pactiv Plant. Investigators asked for the public's help to identify the man.
If you have any information regarding this fatal hit and run, please notify police immediately.
10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2
An unidentified man was killed in a suspected hit and run Sunday morning, Nov. 1, in the 4000 block of E. Hwy. 31 in Corsicana.
At this time, the Corsicana Police Department is unable to identify the deceased. However, investigators stated he was a black man, wearing stone washed light blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a red hoodie.
CPD was notified of the incident at approximately 2 a.m. and the man's body was found in the east bound lane.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information please call Det. Sean Frasier at 903-654-4916.
