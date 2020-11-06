Updated at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Police have identified the victim of a Nov. 1 hit and run as Joe Daniel Woodard, Jr. of Corsicana.
"Mr. Woodard was a known fixture in the Corsicana area," stated a press release from the Corsicana Police Department Friday, Nov. 6. "If you have any information in reference to this hit and run offense which took his life, please notify the Corsicana Police Department."
The victim's body was discovered around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on E. Hwy. 31 near the Pactiv Plant. Investigators asked for the public's help to identify the man.
If you have any information regarding this fatal hit and run, please notify police immediately.
--------------------
10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2
An unidentified man was killed in a suspected hit and run Sunday morning, Nov. 1, in the 4000 block of E. Hwy. 31 in Corsicana.
At this time, the Corsicana Police Department is unable to identify the deceased. However, investigators stated he was a black man, wearing stone washed light blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a red hoodie.
CPD was notified of the incident at approximately 2 a.m. and the man's body was found in the east bound lane.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information please call Det. Sean Frasier at 903-654-4916.
