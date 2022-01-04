Update: 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. Jan. 4, 2022
The Corsicana Police Department has released the names of the two men who were killed Sunday. They are David Espinoza, 23, and Angel Tristen Balderas, 22. Both victims were Corsicana residents. Two other passengers in the vehicle were severely injured and remain hospitalized in the DFW area.
Corsicana police found the two men shot dead and a man and woman injured after responding to major accident Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of S. 29th St.
According to Chief Robert Johnson, officers located a car crashed into a fence Jan. 2 around 2:24 p.m., which had extensive damage from multiple gunshots. He said a man driving and a man in the front passenger seat where declared deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds. Two rear passengers, a man and a woman, also suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Navarro Regional Hospital and airlifted to the Dallas/Fort Worth area for treatment.
“This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” Johnson said. “If you have any information in regards to this incident, please contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902 or call 911.
