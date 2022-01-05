Corsicana police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two men dead and a man and woman injured Sunday in the 1100 block of S. 29th St.
Santiago Solis, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with capital murder of multiple people and his bond was set at $500,000. Other charges included two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond of $200,000 each and failure to register as a sex offender for an additional $25,000 for a total of $925,000.
Tuesday morning, the Corsicana Police Department identified the two men who were killed as David Espinoza, 23, and Angel Tristen Balderas, 22, both Corsicana residents. Two other passengers in the vehicle were severely injured and remain hospitalized in the DFW area.
Corsicana police found the two men shot dead and a man and woman injured after responding to a major accident Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of S. 29th St.
According to Chief Robert Johnson, officers located a car crashed into a fence Jan. 2 around 2:24 p.m., which had extensive damage from multiple gunshots. He said a man driving and a man in the front passenger seat were declared deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds. Two rear passengers, a man and a woman, also suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Navarro Regional Hospital and airlifted to the Dallas/Fort Worth area for treatment.
“This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” Johnson said. “If you have any information in regards to this incident, please contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902 or call 911.”
