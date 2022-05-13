A Union Pacific train struck and killed a woman Wednesday afternoon near South 15th Street in Corsicana.
According to Chief of Police Robert Johnson, the train conductor reported a Black woman sitting on the track next to some of her belongings. The conductor told police as blew his whistle and tried to stop, the woman slowly attempted to get up but he was not able to stop in time, striking and killing her.
Johnson said police were able to identify the woman as a former Corsicana resident Jori Washington, 39.
Margaret Evans of Corsicana’s Single Believers Ministries, said Washington was her adopted sister.
“She had been staying in the Dallas area but I didn’t know she was back in town,” Evans said. “The family would like to thank everyone who is praying for us but also please pray for the train conductor as well.”
Washington’s body was sent for an autopsy to determine if she was under the influence of any substances.
