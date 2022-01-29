UPS driver Brian Van Meter was recently seen by a customer helping an elderly lady into the Corsicana HEB.
As he pulled up to HEB, Van Meter saw an elderly woman trying to cross the parking lot. Securing his vehicle, he jumped into action. As he helped her to cross, George Schalles caught him on camera.
“I wanted to make sure she wasn’t going to fall,” Van Meter said.
So he offered to take her arm. The woman mentioned that she had recently had surgery. She was so appreciative and thanked him again, and again.
“While interviewing Brian for an internal article it became clear that Brian is a pillar in the community serving Corsicana 33 of his 35 years driving for UPS,” stated Becky Biciolis, UPS Communications.
At age 62, Van Meter says he has no plans to retire.
"I love going to work every day," he said. "I think I can go another 10 years."
Van Meter has a Bachelors in Business Administration, and always thought that he would go into management. He really enjoys driving, though, and loves his position as a “front liner.”
He calls himself a “people person,” and truly believes God has him right where he is supposed to be, to serve.
“I am blessed to have a job I enjoy, and I give God all the glory,” Van Meter said.
He has 31 years of “Safe Driving,” and states his best tip is from advice he received from a senior driver when he was a rookie. That driver told him to be like a bird on a perch, and to be constantly looking in every direction, so you can be aware of your surroundings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.