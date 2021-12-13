United States Congressman Jake Ellzey (R-CD6) recently caught up with the Daily Sun. The first term Congressman from Ellis County spoke about a number of issues as well as his recent trip to the Indo-Pacific region which took place Nov. 5 through 14.
Ellzey was part of a Congressional delegation made up of House and Senate members who met with our allies to discuss the growing Chinese threat. The trip included stops in Guam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and India as well as a meeting with the newly installed Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
The visits and conversations revolved around curbing cyber terrorism, intellectual property theft and the massing of 100,000 troops on the Chinese Indian border.
During a telephone town hall Nov. 16, Ellzey said that the Biden Administration seems to be on the same page when it comes to China and Intellectual Property, but cautioned that Congress wouldn’t lose resolve, “even if the White House did.”
Ellzey said his priority while in Congress will be to serve everyone in Texas’ Sixth District with a focus on constituent services and veterans affairs.
He said that after COVID his three district offices in Navarro Ellis and Tarrant Counties are seeing an increase of people asking for help expediting forms especially for passports.
Ellzey talked a bit about his first piece of legislation which passed in November.
The VITAL Assessment Act is intended to go further than the 9-11 GI Bill.
The Veterans Integration To Academic Leadership Assessment Act, which strengthens the VITAL program initially passed in 2011, by requiring that the Veterans Administration report to Congress about VITAL’s management and effectiveness in supporting student veterans mental health and educational goals. It is hoped that the positive outcomes of this bill include the prevention of suicide within the veteran community. The VITAL program is already assisting veterans in 183 locations nationwide.
The former Naval Aviator also provided an update on his effort to ensure all active-duty service members will receive a full disability rating before separation from the military.
“That’s moving along but going to take time. We’re looking for more cosponsors, and working it through the Department of Defense and other agencies, but we’ll get it done,” Ellzey said.
He also talked about inflation how rising costs are hurting the average family.
“Prices of a lot of necessary items are going up including fuel and heating oil for homes. We are expecting the price of heating oil to increase 60%,” he said.
“Everyone has a honeymoon period, but one has got to wonder if the Biden Administration's policies are a product of incompetence or intentionality. In just eleven months we have went from energy independence to a net importer of oil.”
The former member of the Texas House also discussed illegal immigration.
“If the Biden Administration doesn’t have the resolve to stop this invasion, then we’ll have to take steps.”
Ellzey closed with a pointed reminder that Elections have consequences and the only way we will be able to stop the ship from listing is to vote for Republicans in big numbers next November.
The filing deadline for the Texas Primary election is Dec. 13.
So far, Ellzey, who was first elected to fulfill the unexpired term of Former Congressman Ron Wright, doesn’t have an opponent.
The newly drawn boundaries of the Sixth Congressional District includes a portion of Tarrant County the Irving area in Dallas County and part of Johnson County as well as all of Ellis, Navarro, Hill, Freestone, Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
Ellzey also brought up the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
“Only 10% of that bill is for traditional infrastructure,” said Ellzey, who added the cost would only add to the national debt which is already 102% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.
