The Valued Advisor Fund, a Community Development Entity primarily serving the South Eastern United States, has provided $14 million in New Markets Tax Credit funding to support Audubon Metals with the equipment and installation costs for a project in rural Corsicana, Texas.
US Bank was the investor for this highly beneficial community aligned project. The plant will use recycled aluminum alloys for die-casting companies to produce automotive parts and engine components.
The Audubon plant is anticipated to create 100 jobs in the first 24 months and 241 permanent jobs over 60 months with an average wage well over the living wage in Navarro County, TX. All of the positions will offer benefits and opportunities for advancement. Audubon will participate in primary training programs offered to low-income persons and residents through the Texas Workforce Commission at the Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas (Corsicana Workforce Center). The company will also coordinate with the local Navarro College and the Corsicana Independent School District’s Career and Technology Education (CTE) Program to provide students with training and industry certifications that lead to employment at Audubon and other manufacturing careers.
Terri Preston, Executive Director of The Valued Advisor Fund, noted that, “Audubon is a significant example of opportunity, benefit and hope that is particularly poignant during this time of crisis in our Nation’s history and globally. We are very encouraged that it was possible to fund such a beneficial project during the pandemic.”
The Project is located in Corsicana’s Highway 31 Industrial Park that was created in 2007 to spur economic development in the City. Audubon’s investment will not only create momentum as a first mover anchor to the Industrial Park but also through providing additional rail-served infrastructure in the Industrial Park for future development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.