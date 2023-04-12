Jerry Downey is a United States Navy veteran and local artist who is displaying and selling his art in order to encourage other veterans to pursue creative outlets once they separate from military service.
Downey is a veteran of Desert Storm who served eight years before doing some consulting. He now works on his family’s cattle ranch on FM 709 in Navarro County and has been painting for 15 years.
Painting is a therapeutic hobby for Downey, who said he has thousands of pictures he’d like to put on canvass one day.
“When I get a brush in my hand it’s like I can create my own world,” he said.
He’d also like to see the opportunity expand for other veteran artists.
The paintings feature outdoor and wildlife scenes. His work will be on display and for sale at the VFW Post 3366 located at 4609 W. Hwy. 31 until Sunday, April 16.
Downey will donate 20% of the sales to the VFW where a cancer fund for Barbara Ampong, the District Commander of the Texas VFW, has been established.
Ampong was diagnosed with Breast Cancer late last year.
Those wanting more information about the art display or cancer fund drive can reach the Corsicana VFW at 903-872-3811.
