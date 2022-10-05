The U.S. Military History Club at James L. Collins Catholic School welcomed T.J. Brown, a Vietnam veteran and member of the Commemorative Air Force Coyote Squadron, to campus. Brown reviewed military memorabilia from Vietnam and World War II.
The group was able to discuss how the various military items were used and they even tried some out. Afterwards, the students went outside to the parking lot where a 1953 M37 Ambulance from the Korean War was waiting for them to explore courtesy of the Coyote Squadron. This ambulance will be on display at the Corsicana Airsho Oct. 8.
