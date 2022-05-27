Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Lt. Col. William Swenson was the guest of honor at the Medal of Honor Event and Show Friday at the Palace Theatre in Corsicana. The youngest Medal of Honor recipient, and native of Seattle, Washington, served as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Texas Veterans Parade, the first held in Corsicana in 77 years.
Swenson is one of 25 service members who have been Awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for their actions during the 21 years America has fought the war on terror.
Swenson talked about the history of the Medal of Honor and the responsibility which accompanies it.
To receive the Medal of Honor, two sworn statements of an action are required, in addition to other bureaucratic and, at times, political components.
“What I wear is an award that represents those who have served,” Swenson said.
“Every service member I’ve served with would have done nothing different than I have done. Given the opportunity, they would have done the same thing.”
Swenson discussed some of the stories of those he served with, including the five Americans who died Sept. 8, 2009. Swenson also discussed the Afghan soldiers with whom he served with in Afghanistan and in the Battle of Ganjgal.
Attendees were entertained by Dave Tanner who provided a show full of music from the Greatest Generation. Tanner is an actor and singer who has performed for three United States Presidents and six Texas Governors.
Part of the evening’s festivities includes the Texas Veterans Parade Board presentation of four awards. The first named for legendary Corsicana football coach, and Korean War Veteran, Jim Acree. Coach Acree led the Corsicana Tigers to the 1963 Texas 3-A State Football Championship.
The award named in his honor is presented annually to the volunteer of the year who did not serve in the military. This year’s recipient Martin Blanchard thanked veterans and other members of the committee and the community for welcoming both he and his family to Corsicana.
The night’s second award, named after former Texas Governor Buford Jester, is presented to the volunteer of the year with military service experience.
Kathy Meisetschleager, a previous winner in 2019, is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force after serving in the Nurses Corps. This year’s award was presented to Army veteran Ret. Major Kevin Eubanks, a Corsicana native.
The Congressman Barton-Wright Award, named for two former Representatives of Texas’ Sixth District, was presented by Joe Barton, who served from January 1985 until his retirement in 2018. Congressman Ron Wright served from 2018 until his death in February 2021. The Barton-Wright Award is given annually to the government official who has demonstrated love for veterans and done the most to promote the mission of the organization during the past year.
The 2022 Barton-Wright Award was presented to Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell who, because of redistricting, will represent Navarro County until January.
Birdwell, an Army Officer, was inside the E Ring of the Pentagon Sept. 11, sustaining serious injuries.
The 2022 Navarro-Garcia award for patriotism was given to Lt. Col. Will Swenson.
Texas Veterans Parade CEO Elizabeth Brown thanked the event and Veterans Parade’s sponsors.
Parade Founder Bill McNutt thanked the community and those who participated in making the Texas Veterans Parade a reality.
“Navarro County proudly supports our veterans,” he said.
