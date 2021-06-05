Veterans and their families are invited to attend a reception Tuesday, June 8 at the Cook Center on the Navarro College campus at 3 p.m.
Sponsored by Colonial Dames XVII Century and the Daughters of the American Revolution, this event will honor veterans of all wars with a commemorative pin and will also be awarded to widows of late veterans.
Mike Johnson of the Sons of the American Revolution will be speaking at this event. The public is also welcome to attend this free reception.
