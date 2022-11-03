The U.S. Military History Club at James L. Collins Catholic School was happy to welcome two Air Force veterans to their last meeting. Both of the Lieutenant Colonels were able to educate students on the Air Force Aeromedical Evacuation System.
They taught students about aeromedical evacuations and how it has evolved over the decades. Both of the special guest veterans served aboard the C-9A Nightingale; one served as a nurse and the other was a pilot. The U.S. Military History Club was able to watch several videos that showed how missions are carried out within the Air Force and what services are available to injured military personnel.
