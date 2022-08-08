Volunteer Fire Departments worked to contain and extinguish a grass fire from about 4:25 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. Sunday at the solar farm located off of FM 744 just southeast of Barry, according to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.
“As noted in the aerials taken by a NCOEM licensed Unmanned Aircraft System (drone) pilot, several members of VFDs had to work in between rows of solar panels to extinguish the fire by hand with ground tools. This fire was an estimated 17 acres. Volunteer Fire Departments from Blooming Grove, Barry, Emhouse, Corbet Oak Valley, Frost and Mertens responded as well as Red Cross and NCOEM. Great job by our VFDs,” NCOEM stated.
