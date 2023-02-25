Every year thousands of Texas students participate in the VFW Youth Scholarship Programs at the Post, District, State and National level competing for more than $1.9 million in scholarship money.
This year 2022-2023 had students from Mildred Independent Schools and Corsicana High School participate. The Patriot's Pen Essay Contest is a writing essay contest for students in the sixth through eighth grades or equivalent if home schooled. The Voice of Democracy Contest is an oral essay contest for students in the ninth through 12th grades or equivalent if home schooled.
These two scholarship contests can be entered every year from sixth through 12th grades. All middle schools and high schools from Navarro County are invited to participate as well as home schooled students.
Students can be awarded at each level. Local VFW Post 3366, District 30 VFW, Texas VFW and National VFW. State and National winners of Voice of Democracy can receive over $40,000 in scholarships. Their families would escort them to State and National Conferences expense free for travel, room and banquets. This year's winner went to State Conference in Corpus Christi and National Conference in Washington DC.
This year’s theme for Patriot's Pen Essay was "My Pledge to Our Veterans" and Voice of Democracy theme was" Why is the Veteran Important."
This year’s winners at VFW Post 3366:
Alexiz Greer, Mildred Jr High, 1st place Patriot's Pen Essay 2nd Place in District 30
Arianna Neason, Mildred High, 2nd place Voice of Democracy
Madelynn Berry, Mildred Jr High 3rd place Patriot's Pen Essay
Bexar Hamer, Mildred High School 3rd place Voice of Democracy
Caleb Holeman, Mildred Jr High 2nd place Patriot's Pen Essay
Sarah Beck (not pictured) Corsicana high School, 1st place Voice of Democracy
Special recognition to Corrine Thompson the teacher of the gifted and talented students at Mildred Independent School District.
