Every five minutes, a life changing diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis is delivered somewhere in the world, including people in Corsicana and Navarro County.
Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune inflammatory condition which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord by stripping away the fatty substance protecting the cells.
The condition can affect vision, and memory, cause numbness and difficulty walking. Though MS is a complex, progressive disease that affects people differently.
“My diagnosis changed my life,” said Blake Wigley of Corsicana, who is living with a form of Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis, first diagnosed in 2006.
When Wigley was first diagnosed in 2006, he was studying to be a fireman at Navarro College, “I was having trouble remembering certain things.” he said.
An MRI confirmed his diagnosis. Wigley now works at Home Depot in Corsicana and is able to sit down and perform his job duties when necessary.
I’m thankful for everything I have now even though I’m not as strong as I once was.
Wigley, now 35, admitted he was down and cried after being told he had Multiple Sclerosis. “It took some time but I got it together, he said.
He credits his faith and fiancée, Viviana for helping him through the hard times.
Blake and his bride to be were set up while he was working.
“Asking her out was the greatest decision I’ve ever made,” Wigley said.
The two plan to marry next year.
“Corsicana is a tremendous community, although I wish it were more accessible,” he said.
The VFW Post 3366, 4609 W. Hwy. 31 in Corsicana, hosted events Saturday, to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis which included an 8 and 9 ball pool tournament.
All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Anyone interested can donate on the organization’s website.
