Richmond Punch, a violin virtuoso who delivers a riveting, dynamic, explosive, and powerful performance is set to play a free show in Corsicana sponsored by Believers Outreach Ministries.
God's Holy Temple COGIC is set to host Punch at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9 at 301 E. Third Ave.
Punch said he will be playing gospel and gospel jazz at the event but the audience can expect to hear sounds they may not have heard before.
“I will be playing with the house band,” he said. “Most people may not associate gospel with jazz but that’s really what a sermon is, improvising off the written word of God.”
Punch has created his own style he calls “vuitar” or playing his violin like an electric guitar.
“I was looking for a sound and found it by listening to many different types of instruments,” he said. “I found out the violin can sound like more than one instrument.”
Punch has recently expanded his music ministry to start his Strings for Justice program.
“I want it to be about fighting against injustice to Black Americans and people of color and to make music more accessible and make it a part of therapy that a lot of people need,” he said. “I believe we can create better avenue for music to be able to reach people and racial barrier, making music more accessible help people during struggles, with racism or mental health. Music can help change that and bring people together.”
The Dallas native graduated from the top-rated Arts Magnet Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts alongside other famous musicians including Norah Jones and Erykah Badu.
He honed his craft and earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the famous Julliard School of Music in New York and received a Master of Music degree from the prestigious Yale University.
He specializes in live jazz violin music for all types of special events including corporate, concerts, festivals, weddings and worship.
As an accomplished musician, Richmond produced four CDs in various genres which include classical, hip hop jazz and gospel. The titles of his four CDs, which are available online everywhere are “Gospel Covers,” “Finally,” “Back that Violin up,” and “Hymns for Botham.”
Throughout his career, Punch has traveled the world dazzling audiences as large as 15,000 from Mexico to Cuba and stateside from Atlanta to Anchorage and everywhere in between.
He is a featured entertainer for the Disney Cruise Line, Dallas Cowboys Club and Dallas Love Field Airport.
He is also a feature on Amazon Prime's “The Focus.”
He recently played a four hour set on live broadcast internationally for Rayshard Brooks viewing source viewed by over 1,000,000 people total across ABC, NBC, Time, Reuters, Reuters UK, Daily Mail, and Evening Standard platforms.'
Punch has opened for Idina Menzel from Disney's Frozen and has entertained Hollywood royalty and other celebrities that include Viola Davis, Danny Glover, Steven Forbes, Daymond “Sharktank” John, Omari Hardwick, Letoya Luckett, Morris Chestnut, Jewel, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Ross Perot, Kirk Franklin, Kirk Whalum, Nolan Ryan, Emmitt Smith, and Gary Payton just to name a few. He has also played backup for Kenny G and Diana Ross.
For more than 20 years now, Punch has given much of his time to support non profit organizations.
In addition to sharing his musical talent, he has working with mentoring programs that include Big Brothers Big Sisters as a mentor and speaker. As well, he has worked with various school districts, HBCUs and other colleges and universities across the country. Richmond currently resides in the Atlanta area.
