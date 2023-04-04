Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport loves Texas history. To honor the memory of Sam Houston and the 900 Texas soldiers who defeated the Mexican Army of General Antonio López de Santa Anna 187 years ago, Judge Davenport is hosting a VIP brunch Saturday April 22 at the Navarro County Courthouse. This is prior to the start of the Texas Veterans Parade at 10 a.m. that day.
The VIP Brunch will honor two patriotic and famous current-day Texans, as well as the commanders and officers of the military bases who are sending detachments to appear in the Texas Veterans Parade. The two famous Texans are NASA Astronaut and Afghanistan Navy Seal Chris Cassidy, who is also the 2023 Texas Veterans Parade Grand Marshall, as well as Texas Senator Bob Hall.
Senator Bob Hall will be recognized with a special award from the Texas Veterans Parade, which will be presented to him by Navarro College President Kevin Fegan and former Congressman Joe Barton.
The Battle of San Jacinto weekend is special in the hearts of every Texan. On that April day 187 years ago, the fight lasted only 18 minutes. The fury of the Citizens of the new Republic of Texas was righteous, as they were responding to the destruction of the Alamo and the massacre of the unarmed Texans captured at Goliad. As the Germans learned in two World Wars, it is not healthy to fight Texans on the battlefield.
At the Battle of San Jacinto, nine Texans died and only 30 more suffered wounds. The Mexican losses totaled 630 killed, 208 injured, and 730 taken prisoner, including the President of Mexico, General Santa Anna.
Santa Anna's most grievous fault was being a bully. He was a shameful physical and mental bully to those weaker than he. The best cure for a bully is to meet a bigger bully, and sooner or later, this usually happens. The Battle of San Jacinto provided that opportunity.
The VIP brunch is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in the basement of the Navarro County Courthouse. Last year at the 2022 VIP brunch, the crowd was serenaded by the award-winning Fort Sam Houston Army band, who played "Fight Brave Old Army Team" for Will Swenson, the 2022 Texas Veterans Parade Grand Marshall who had been awarded the Medal of Honor for fighting in Afghanistan.
Key Sponsors of the 2023 Texas Veterans Parade include the title sponsor Navarro College, as well as the Collin Street Bakery, Community National Bank, the dental practice of Dr. Pete McElroy, United Rentals, Winters Oil, Grace Family Clinic, Stewart and Laura Smith, Cody Gant, The Thomas McNutt family, Dustin Judge, Pro Health, and many more.
The parade will include the famous Wolf Brand Chili Wagon owned by Preservation Corsicana, the Model T Ford truck owned by the Collin Street Bakery, military helicopters, trucks, historic hot rods, jeeps, the Navarro College Band and Cheerleaders of Netflix Fame, the Navarro College Football team marching in support of our Veterans, and many, many elementary school children from the Corsicana Independent School district and private schools in the area.
Pastor Danny Reeves and the First Baptist Church and several of the Cowboy churches are also organizing for the parade.
The YMCA is providing a small army of youth soccer and baseball players, thanks to the leadership of Chris Farmer.
To enter your horse, motorcycle. company float with your military veterans on board, little league ball team, or your unique car or truck, please telephone 214-537-9311 or register on the website at www.TexasVeteransParade.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.