The Christmas in Action program recently constructed a wheelchair ramp for an person who lost part of his leg.
Four CIA volunteers, Loran Seely, Chuck Covert, Jack Lester and Raul Jimenez, completed the project. This wheelchair ramp will make a major improvement in the recipient’s mobility.
Utilizing volunteers along with financial donations, Christmas in Action is a Christian organization that assist those individual homeowners that cannot make project repairs on their own. During a 10 year period, CIA has rehabbed over 1,000 homes in Navarro County.
