The annual Veteran’s Day celebration at Safari Waters was made extra special this year as the Safari Waters Quilters presented eleven handmade quilts to resident veterans through Quilts of Valor. Two additional flags were presented at the Lone Star Republican Club veterans appreciation dinner to veterans that live outside of the neighborhood.
Over the last year, this incredible group of ladies has been quilting for the purpose of presenting handmade creations to those who have been touched by war that live in their neighborhood.
Service Members and Veterans may be “touched by war” or affected by war in direct and indirect ways, sometimes with long-lasting impact.
Flags were presented on Veterans Day to Larry P., Jim D., Joe S, Nancy S., Bob O., David M., Jim G., Tom J, Tom W., Dennis W., and Lonnie G..
The presentation of the quilts is touching for all in attendance and this group has such a great story that they will be featured in the Greater Athens Magazine December issue.
