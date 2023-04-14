4-15-23 Zions Rest workers.jpg

Courtesy photo

Workers for the day were: David Beal, Kathy & Matt Vassallo, Lloyd Hickerson, Brent Turnbough, Zoila Brashears, Clara Hickerson, with Jonell & Doug Milner, from Friendswood, and the Mildred ISD Drama Club, Lillie Burnett, Kai Dazey, Cash Chandler, Donovan Hernandez, Robert Taylor, Kaylee Hickerson; not pictured Laura Hickerson.

After many years of neglect, the old Zion’s Rest Cemetery on Beaton Street, just north of Corsicana, is getting a face lift.

Family members from afar, along with a few neighbors and the Mildred Drama Club, met with some of the newly organized Zion’s Rest (Old Duncan) Cemetery Association members last Saturday in efforts to take back the burial grounds from mother nature.

The first business meeting of the association will be at the cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, the public is invited.

Trending Video

Recommended for you