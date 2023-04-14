After many years of neglect, the old Zion’s Rest Cemetery on Beaton Street, just north of Corsicana, is getting a face lift.
Family members from afar, along with a few neighbors and the Mildred Drama Club, met with some of the newly organized Zion’s Rest (Old Duncan) Cemetery Association members last Saturday in efforts to take back the burial grounds from mother nature.
The first business meeting of the association will be at the cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, the public is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.