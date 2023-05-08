MIke Fletcher.jpg

After months of campaigning and speaking at forums, clubs, and events, the unofficial results are in and Michael Fletcher is the next Corsicana Mayor.

Fletcher drew 1,486 votes in the three-way race, with opponents Kimberlee Walter gaining 471 votes and Barbara Kelley with 282. There are currently 13,678 registered voters in the City of Corsicana, according to Navarro County Elections Administrator Allie Thomas.

Fletcher, the retired H-E-B Store Director, thanked everyone who assisted him during his campaign.

“I certainly couldn’t have done this without a lot of help,” he said. “I look forward to getting to work for everyone, We have a great community and I’m committed to helping Corsicana be even better place to live in the future.”

Retired law enforcement telecommunicator and current Corsicana ISD School Board Member Barbara Kelley said when she stepped up to run for mayor, she didn't do it for myself. “I did it for my granddaughters and other little girls that may one day want to run,” she said. “I didn't get the win, God had a different plan for me. Thank you to everyone that voted for me, thank you to all that encouraged me, prayed for me. Corsicana, we have a new Mayor, Mr. Mike Fletcher, let's get behind him and continue to make Corsicana better for the future. Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Mike Fletcher.”

Community activist Kimberlee Walter thanked her supporters for their work and dedication during a concession video posted to her campaign’s social media page.

Walter, said she was incredibly proud of the campaign.

“It takes a high moral code to run a clean and honest campaign, I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” she said. “We brought a campaign to Corsicana, that’s never been seen before, and we’re going to be better for it,” she said.

Walter then called for continued civic education and engagement.

“The seed has been planted, and eyes have been opened to what is possible,” Walter said.

Unofficial Navarro County Election Day final results:

City of Corsicana, Mayor

Kimberlee Walter 471

Barbara Kelley 282

Michael Wade Fletcher 1,486

City of Corsicana, City Council, PCT 3

Chris Woolsey 233

City of Corsicana, City Council, PCT 4

Jeff Smith 984

City of Corsicana, City Attorney

Kerri Anderson Donica

City of Corsicana, Mun. Ct. Judge

Cody Beauchamp 1,907

City of Dawson, Councilman

Chuck Raines 56

City of Dawson, Tax Reauthorization

For 58

Against 16

City of Eureka, Mayor

Pamela J. Mieth 23

Tammy Cantrell 69

City of Eureka, Councilmember

Vote For 2

Debra Childress 61

Mike Wisdom 81

Undervotes 42 0 10 32

Contest Totals 184 0 44 140

City of Frost, Alderman

Vote For 3

Shannon Wayman 24

Jimmy Bratcher 37

Ron Franks 64

Roy Welborn 26

Mike Sherrod 16

Stormi Upton 27

Megan Welborn 50

Velma Ballew 33

City of Goodlow, Mayor

Johnny Moss Sr. 17

Kenneth Roy Floyd 8

City of Goodlow, Councilman

Vote For 2

Eric Littleton 15

Earnest Betts 22

Total Votes Cast 37

City of Rice, Mayor

Wes Mach 7

J Nicole Jackson 59

Jennifer Fisher 43

City of Rice, Alderman

Vote For 3

Donnie P. Fisher 65

Sheila Teague 61

Rosa Vasquez 78

City of Rice, Proposition A

For 51 0 6 45

Against 48 1 7 40

BG ISD, School Board Trustee

Vote For 2

Jordan Golden 227

Terri McGraw Gillen 202

Micah C. Haden 86

Dawson ISD, School Board Trustee

Vote For 2

Buddy Brooks 62

Butch Boatright 125

Darryl Rogers 72

Will Dickson 53

Dawson ISD, School Board Trustee UE

Samara McLennan 128

Fairfield ISD. Trustee, At Large

Vote For 2

Kevin Benedict 5

Toni Abram 2

Cleo McElroy 2

John T. Fryer 6

Frost ISD, School Board Member

Vote For 3

Andrew Young 55

Jeremy Woods 88

Bobbette Butler 124

David Garcia 70

Michael Welborn 81

Joshua Martin 105

Kerens ISD, School Board Trustee

Vote For 2

Tyrone Bailey 90

Randy Bancroft 81

Anne Beckman 33

Andrew Lewis 23

