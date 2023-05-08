After months of campaigning and speaking at forums, clubs, and events, the unofficial results are in and Michael Fletcher is the next Corsicana Mayor.
Fletcher drew 1,486 votes in the three-way race, with opponents Kimberlee Walter gaining 471 votes and Barbara Kelley with 282. There are currently 13,678 registered voters in the City of Corsicana, according to Navarro County Elections Administrator Allie Thomas.
Fletcher, the retired H-E-B Store Director, thanked everyone who assisted him during his campaign.
“I certainly couldn’t have done this without a lot of help,” he said. “I look forward to getting to work for everyone, We have a great community and I’m committed to helping Corsicana be even better place to live in the future.”
Retired law enforcement telecommunicator and current Corsicana ISD School Board Member Barbara Kelley said when she stepped up to run for mayor, she didn't do it for myself. “I did it for my granddaughters and other little girls that may one day want to run,” she said. “I didn't get the win, God had a different plan for me. Thank you to everyone that voted for me, thank you to all that encouraged me, prayed for me. Corsicana, we have a new Mayor, Mr. Mike Fletcher, let's get behind him and continue to make Corsicana better for the future. Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Mike Fletcher.”
Community activist Kimberlee Walter thanked her supporters for their work and dedication during a concession video posted to her campaign’s social media page.
Walter, said she was incredibly proud of the campaign.
“It takes a high moral code to run a clean and honest campaign, I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” she said. “We brought a campaign to Corsicana, that’s never been seen before, and we’re going to be better for it,” she said.
Walter then called for continued civic education and engagement.
“The seed has been planted, and eyes have been opened to what is possible,” Walter said.
Unofficial Navarro County Election Day final results:
City of Corsicana, Mayor
Kimberlee Walter 471
Barbara Kelley 282
Michael Wade Fletcher 1,486
City of Corsicana, City Council, PCT 3
Chris Woolsey 233
City of Corsicana, City Council, PCT 4
Jeff Smith 984
City of Corsicana, City Attorney
Kerri Anderson Donica
City of Corsicana, Mun. Ct. Judge
Cody Beauchamp 1,907
City of Dawson, Councilman
Chuck Raines 56
City of Dawson, Tax Reauthorization
For 58
Against 16
City of Eureka, Mayor
Pamela J. Mieth 23
Tammy Cantrell 69
City of Eureka, Councilmember
Vote For 2
Debra Childress 61
Mike Wisdom 81
Undervotes 42 0 10 32
Contest Totals 184 0 44 140
City of Frost, Alderman
Vote For 3
Shannon Wayman 24
Jimmy Bratcher 37
Ron Franks 64
Roy Welborn 26
Mike Sherrod 16
Stormi Upton 27
Megan Welborn 50
Velma Ballew 33
City of Goodlow, Mayor
Johnny Moss Sr. 17
Kenneth Roy Floyd 8
City of Goodlow, Councilman
Vote For 2
Eric Littleton 15
Earnest Betts 22
Total Votes Cast 37
City of Rice, Mayor
Wes Mach 7
J Nicole Jackson 59
Jennifer Fisher 43
City of Rice, Alderman
Vote For 3
Donnie P. Fisher 65
Sheila Teague 61
Rosa Vasquez 78
City of Rice, Proposition A
For 51 0 6 45
Against 48 1 7 40
BG ISD, School Board Trustee
Vote For 2
Jordan Golden 227
Terri McGraw Gillen 202
Micah C. Haden 86
Dawson ISD, School Board Trustee
Vote For 2
Buddy Brooks 62
Butch Boatright 125
Darryl Rogers 72
Will Dickson 53
Dawson ISD, School Board Trustee UE
Samara McLennan 128
Fairfield ISD. Trustee, At Large
Vote For 2
Kevin Benedict 5
Toni Abram 2
Cleo McElroy 2
John T. Fryer 6
Frost ISD, School Board Member
Vote For 3
Andrew Young 55
Jeremy Woods 88
Bobbette Butler 124
David Garcia 70
Michael Welborn 81
Joshua Martin 105
Kerens ISD, School Board Trustee
Vote For 2
Tyrone Bailey 90
Randy Bancroft 81
Anne Beckman 33
Andrew Lewis 23
