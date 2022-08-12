The music of the late, great Billy Joe Shaver will once again echo in the evening when the Corsicana legend’s former bandmate, Jeremy Lynn Woodall, debuts his Shaver tribute group Sunday at the Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill in Waco.
As an added bonus, attendees will be able to contribute to the Billy Joe Shaver Statue Fund, a movement led by Shaver’s second cousin, Mark Watson, to get a bronze monument to the singer-songwriter erected in Corsicana, his birthplace and the town where he spent many of his formative years.
******
Billy Joe Shaver tribute
5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show
Backyard Bar, Waco
******
Woodall played lead guitar alongside Shaver for more than a decade, complementing musically the man who could claim Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson as fans, along with millions of lesser-known acolytes who were likewise drawn to Shaver’s heart worn poetry.
After Shaver’s passing in October 2020, Woodall said he lost his way for a bit, he recently told the Waco Tribune-Herald. But he finally decided to do what he thought Shaver would want him to do: keep playing the songs.
Woodall’s band, Surrogate Son, consists of musicians who knew Shaver and who know his songs by heart, though Woodall told the Tribune-Herald that fans can expect a slightly different take on many of Shaver’s best-known hits, like “Honky Tonk Heroes,” “Old Five and Dimers Like Me,” and “Georgia on a Fast Train.”
Doors open for the Sunday show at 5 p.m., with downbeat at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at backyardwaco.com or $15 at the door.
If you can’t make the show but still want to donate, visit: billyjoeshaverstatue.com, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.