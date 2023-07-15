From Staff Reports
Brookshire Grocery Co. announced an agreement whereby Walgreens will acquire BGC’s 120 pharmacies in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana which includes pharmacy customer prescription files and related pharmacy inventory. The vast majority of these locations are being converted to Walgreens pharmacies that will operate inside BGC’s stores.
A corporate BGC representative confirmed that Corsicana Brookshires will be included in this acquisition, which will take a few months to complete, and pharmacists will be able to answer more questions in the coming weeks.
Pharmacy customers do not need to not take any action for their prescriptions to be transferred over as prescriptions will transfer to Walgreens automatically. Customers will receive notification in the mail along with details about their prescriptions.
“We are excited to take this next step with Walgreens to strengthen our pharmacies and further our commitment to our employee-partners and customers that make up our BGC family,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “The pharmacy industry has become increasingly complex over the past few years, and it was important to us to find a business leader that has the capabilities to focus on providing exceptional pharmacy services and value to our customers.”
BGC says that as a leader in the pharmacy industry, Walgreens’ 170 years of operational excellence along with its national scale, expertise, and resources will ensure customers’ needs are well-served into the future.
“Walgreens has a long history of serving communities throughout the U.S., and we look forward to providing BGC’s customers with greater access to a wide range of trusted pharmacy and healthcare services,” said Brad Ulrich, Vice President of Pharmacy and Retail Operations for Walgreens. “Our pharmacists are playing a critical role in healthcare today, and we truly value the importance of the pharmacist-patient relationship. As part of our commitment to ensuring a seamless transition, we’re excited to also be providing employment opportunities for BGC’s existing pharmacy staff.”
Eligible BGC pharmacy employees are being offered employment opportunities with Walgreens.
The pharmacies in BGC’s Reasor’s stores in Oklahoma are not included in this transaction and will remain under BGC brand and ownership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.