The Walmart Supercenter in Corsicana, located at 3801 State Highway 31 West in Corsicana, is starting the year by offering customers new ways to save time and money with the launch of Grocery Pickup and the unveiling of a Pickup Tower.
These popular customer convenience offerings are part of Walmart’s commitment to lead retail innovation that saves Texas customers time and money. Busy shoppers love Walmart’s grocery pickup option, which combines the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars.
The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart.
The Pickup Tower is now available for customers at the Corsicana store. The Tower is a 16-foot structure that functions like a high-tech vending machine and can fulfill a customer’s online order in less than a minute.
“We’re always looking for ways to help Corsicana customers save time and money,” said Store Manager Glade Smith. “Grocery Pickup and the Pickup Tower both allow busy people to easily pick up their orders at no extra charge. These are two of Walmart’s most popular innovations because it’s easy to use and gives customers the ability to shop whenever and however they want.”
How Grocery Pickup Works: Ordering
Customers visit Walmart.com/grocery and enter their zip code.
Customers can then browse the Walmart Grocery assortment online, which carry the same prices as local Walmart stores.
During checkout, customers choose a designated store to visit and select a timeslot to pick up their order.
There is a $30 minimum purchase for all Walmart Grocery orders and pickup is always free.
Orders are fulfilled from our local stores by Walmart personal shoppers. Customers will receive a phone call to let them know when their order is ready and the specific location at the store to pick up – usually in front of or at the side of the store.
Once customers arrive at their pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces for online pickup customers and a designated number to call in order to alert an associate in the store. That associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.
Same-day pickup is available – orders placed by 2 a.m. will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. and orders placed by 10 a.m. will be available from 1 p.m.
Pickups can be scheduled seven days a week, up to three weeks in advance.
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when, where and how they want.
About Walmart in Texas: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Texas we serve customers at 590 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 166,457 associates in Texas. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $48.5 billion with Texas suppliers in fiscal year 2019 and supporting 267,317 Texas supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2019, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $117.4 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Texas. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.
