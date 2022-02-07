Corsicana Police Department Narcotics Detectives arrested a wanted man Friday during a traffic stop in the 2200 block of N. Beaton St. which led to his arrest on charges of manufacturing and delivering drugs and endangering children.
Lamont Cook was arrested for a current warrant and informed that detectives had a search warrant for his home.
According to reports, he was taken to his home on Allyn Avenue where Narcotics Detectives found approximately 19.4 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 87.3 grams of cocaine, more than one and a half pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, packaging materials, and digital scale.
He also had two young children living at the home who were within close proximity to the drugs.
He was charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substances and possession of marijuana in a Drug Free Zone and two counts of endangering a child and booked into the Navarro County Jail with bonds totaling, $370,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.