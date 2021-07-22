The Warehouse Living Arts Center is excited to offer "Adventures in Art" Art Camp taught by Navarro College's talented Art Chair and Professor, Laura Briseno. Classes begin on July 26 through July 30 with a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. July 31.
This class will engage the youth in a fun-filled week of drawing, crafts and painting, which will culminate with a reception where parents and family can come and see all the work. Art will be judged by local artists and awards and prizes will be given out.
Reservations are open now.
Art Camp is open to third through twelfth graders. All materials needed for class will be provided and all skill levels are welcome.
Make reservations online at www.thewlac.com/art-camp.html, by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421, or come at the Warehouse Living Arts Center, at 119 W. Sixth Ave. Box office is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information visit www.thewlac.com.
