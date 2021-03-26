The Warehouse Living Arts Center will host auditions for 'Steel Magnolias' at 6:30 p.m. April 1 and 2 on the Main Stage at 119 W. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana.
Set in a small town in Louisiana, in the time of really big hair, six women gather in Truvy's Beauty Shop for gossip, friendship, and support. These women are true steel magnolias: southern belles who are flowery on the outside, but tough as steel inside.
Scenes will be read from the script. Directors are looking for strong, passionate actors, all ages and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
Actors must be available from May 24 to opening night and all performances. Performance dates are May 27, 28, 29, and 30 and June 1, 3, 4, and 5.
Character breakdown:
Truvy Jones: to play 35 to 45, Owns the beauty shop. Vivacious, dispenses advice with lots of hairspray.
Annelle Dupup‐Desoto: to play 18 to 20. Newly hired assistant. Moves from unsure to wild to religious.
Clairee Belcher: to play 55 to late 60s. Widow of former mayor, grand dame, elegant, sophisticated, a true beauty.
Shelby Eatenton‐Latcherie: to play 19 to mid 20s. Prettiest girl in town. Loves pink. Strong willed, passionate.
M'Lynn Eatenton: to play 40 to 50s. Shelby's mother, always knows what’s best, strong, stubborn, the heart of the piece.
Ouiser (pronounced Weezer) Boudreaux, to play 55 to late 60s. Wealthy curmudgeon, a tough, eccentric character.
For more information, visit www.thewlac.com or follow us on social media @thewlac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.