The Warehouse Living Arts Center will present “Nunsense” beginning Thursday, July 29, 30, 31, and Aug. 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7.
Written by Dan Goggin and Directed by Cranston Dodds, all the "Nunsense" begins when an incident involving Sister Julia, Child of God, forces the other Sisters to put on a variety show to raise some money. Here we meet a cast of unforgettable characters: Reverend Mother Regina; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
Evening Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. July 29, 30, 31, Aug. 3, 5, 6, and 7, with a Matinee Show at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.thewlac.com/nunsense.html, by calling 903-872-5421, or at the Box Office at the Warehouse Living Arts Center at 119 W. Sixth Ave. For more information visit www.thewlac.com.
Nunsense is presented by special arrangement with Concord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.