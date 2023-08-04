From Staff Reports
The Warehouse Living Arts Center is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of the Pulitzer Prize winning drama Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire, taking place as part of the Fator Studio series, this poignant play will run 7:30 p.m. August 3, 4, and 5.
Rabbit Hole follows the gripping story of Becca and Howie Corbett, a seemingly contented couple who have everything a family could ever want. However, their lives are tragically upended by a life-shattering accident, leaving them adrift and drifting apart. In their journey to find solace and a way back into the light, the play charts their bittersweet search for comfort amidst the darkest of circumstances.
Starring a talented ensemble cast, the production features Danielle Pillans as Becca Corbett, Cody Beauchamp as Howie Corbett, Sharon Goodman as Becca’s mother Nat, Ashton Kantor as the sister Izzy, and Tim Nelson as Jason. With their remarkable performances, they promise to bring depth and authenticity to this emotionally charged tale.
The Warehouse Living Arts Center is proud to host this bonus show as part of the Fator Studio series, which showcases exceptional theatrical performances to enrich and entertain the community. As the Warehouse Living Arts Center continues its commitment to delivering outstanding productions, Rabbit Hole stands as a highlight of the 2023 season.
Please note that Rabbit Hole is intended for mature audiences due to its intense subject matter and language.
Tickets for Rabbit Hole are now available for purchase online at www.thewlac.com. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama brought to life by a talented cast and creative team.
Event Details:
Title: Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire
Dates: August 3, 4, and 5
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Warehouse Living Arts Center, 119 W. Sixth Avenue Corsicana, TX 75110
The Fator Studio is located in the Red Door in the parking lot.
Tickets: Available online at www.thewlac.com or by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday 12:00pm to 5:00pm
