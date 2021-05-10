The Warehouse Living Arts Center presents “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. May 27, 28, 29 and June 1, 3, 4 and 5, with Sunday Matinee Shows at 2:30 p.m. May 30 and June 6. Tickets are on sale now.
Set in a small town in Louisiana, in the time of really big hair, six women gather in Truvy's Beauty Shop for gossip, friendship and support. These women are true Steel Magnolias: Southern belles who are flowery on the outside, but tough as steel inside.
The play, directed by Amy Gonzales, is alternately hilarious and touching as it moves from the excitement of a wedding to sadness as a friends mourn a loss.
For more information or to purchase tickets online visit www.thewlac.com, stop by the Box Office at the Warehouse Living Arts Center at 119 W. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana, or call 903-872-5421. The box office and gallery are open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Steel Magnolias” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service, Inc., New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.