The Warehouse Living Arts center will host auditions for "Gypsy” Monday and Tuesday, June 14 and 15 with roles available for adults and youth. Show dates are planned for July 29 through Aug. 7.
Auditions for adults, 17 and older, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, and youth 10 to 16 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 in the Fator Studio, directly across the street from the Palace Theatre. Call backs will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
Please prepare a musical theatre style song with accompaniment that highlights your range and skill. The song should be no longer than one minute. Your accompaniment music should not include vocal tracks, karaoke style; nothing acappella, bring music to sing to. A cord to plug into phone or computer and speaker will be available.
There may be a dance component. Please dress to move. Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script.
Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success – while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. For a more extensive synopsis of Gypsy at www.gypsythemusical.com/synopsis-and-songs/
For more information on auditions visit www.thewlac.com/auditions-gypsy.html, call 903-872-4556 or email John Kaiser at kaiser@warehouselivingartscenter.com.
