The Warehouse Living Arts Center is hosting auditions for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" from 5 to 7:15 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26 and from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday Sept. 27.
Roles available for adults and youth. Auditions will be held in the Fator Studio (red door directly across the street from the Palace Theatre on Sixth Avenue). Please arrive early to fill out your audition sheet. Show dates are planned for Dec. 9 through 12.
