The Warehouse Living Arts Center’s production of Thorton Wilder’s classic American play, Our Town is underway and running through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Our Town has been lauded as “the greatest American play ever written” by Edward Albee, an American playwright known for works such as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf.
Our Town tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners through the everyday lives of its citizens.
It represents Americana; the small-town life, it is a world most of us have never experienced. The fictional village of Grover’s Corners contains quaint activities of yesteryear like a doctor walking through town, making house calls. A milkman, traveling alongside his horse, happy in his work. Folks talking to one another instead of watching television. During the play, the Stage Manager (the show’s narrator) explains that he is putting a copy of "Our Town" in a time capsule. But the play is its own time capsule. However, as nostalgic as Our Town appears, the play also delivers four powerful life lessons, relevant to any generation.
This production is being directed by veteran actor and director John S. Davies. While this will be Davies’ first time directing for the WLAC, he is no stranger to theater. Davies has directed shows Off-Off Broadway, Regionally, for Colleges, Independent and Community theatres, and even directed an Industrial with Neil Armstrong. As an actor, Davies has starred and co-starred in Film, Television, and Theatre productions.
“When I retired to Corsicana in 2020 I thought I left all that behind...but then John Kaiser called and here we are. I love this play. I played the Stage Manager for Oklahoma City Rep some years ago and then directed the show for the Frisco Community Theater and now I’m trying to do both. I hope you enjoy it,” Davis said.
Performance Dates are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 13, 15 through 17, with a Matinee Showing at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewlac.com, or by calling the box office at 903-872-5421. Box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Warehouse Living Arts Center is located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.