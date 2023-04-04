The WLAC Youth Co. is proud to announce its upcoming youth production of The Adventures of Peter Rabbit and His Friends, a charming and whimsical tale that promises to delight audiences of all ages. The show will be performed at 7 p.m. April 11, 13 – 15 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.theWLAC.com.
The Adventures of Peter Rabbit and His Friends features five delightful tales including “Peter Rabbit,” “The Tailor of Gloucester” and “Jemima Puddle-Duck” that are interwoven with the fascinating life of their creator, Beatrix Potter. The play moves back and forth from the fantasy world Potter created to the intriguing story of Beatrix Potter herself, who overcame her lonely, strict childhood to become one of the most widely read children's author of all time.
This whimsical production is directed by Rachel Williams, with Nicole Quilling as assistant director, and features a talented cast of young actors who bring these beloved characters to life. The audience will be treated to fun costumes, laugh-out-loud situations, and a set that transports them straight into the storybooks.
"We are thrilled to bring The Adventures of Peter Rabbit and His Friends to life on stage," says John Kaiser III, WLAC Executive Director. "These are timeless stories that have captured hearts for generations, and we are excited to share it with a new audience with this wonderful cast. It will be great fun for the whole family."
Tickets for The Adventures of Peter Rabbit and his Friends are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.theWLAC.com, or at the box office noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or by calling 903-872-5421. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of these beloved tales on stage!
The Warehouse Living Arts Center Theatre and Gallery is located in downtown Corsicana, at 119 W. Sixth Ave.
For more information, please visit www.theWLAC.com.
