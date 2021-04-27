The Warehouse Youth Theatre Company will host auditions for “Charlotte's Web” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 4 at Terry Fator Studio across from the Palace. Show dates are planned for June 24 through 27.
Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script. If call backs are required they will be announced at a later date.
Roles available for ages 5 to 18 include:
Fern Arable: a young girl
John Arable: her father
Martha Arable: her mother
Avery Arable: her brother
Homer Zuckerman: her uncle
Edith Zuckerman: her aunt
Lurvy: a hired hand
Wilbur: a pig
Templeton: a rat
Charlotte: a spider
Goose: farm animal
Gander: farm animal
Sheep: farm animal
Lamb: farm animal
Extras (Chorus/Ensemble): Reporter, Photographer, Spectators/Townspeople/Fairgoers, Judges, Fair Personnel, Owl, Bat, Uncle (a pig) and spiders.
Based upon the story by E.B. White, adapted by Joseph Robinette, music and lyrics by Charles Strouse. The musical is presented through special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company.
