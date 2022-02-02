The Corsicana Public Library, First Baptist Church and Lighthouse of Praise and will be open Thursday and serve as warming centers for those in need.
According to the City of Corsicana:
The Corsicana Public Library will be open as a warming center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 100 N. 12th St. in Corsicana.
First Baptist Church, assisted by Grace Community Church, will open its (510 W. Collin St.) Fifth Street entrance at 8 a.m. Thursday as a warming center and will stay open until 5 p.m. or as needed. Contact Jeff Fitzhugh 903-467-8952 for more info.
The Lighthouse of Praise at 200 E. Collin St., is currently housing six but has the capacity of 15 cots set up for overnight sheltering. Homeless, single men only. Food will be available. Call 903-229-1649 for more details.
