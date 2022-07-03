Rev. Charles Washington, Corsicana ISD bus driver, recently hit his fourth hole-in-one at the local Oaks Golf Club. He shot his first as a teenager in 1959 at a small course.
On June 6, 2001, Washington hit a hole-in-one while playing in the Senior Tournament which was being held Wednesday morning before closing down the golf course. With 150 yards Par three, Washington pulled out a nine iron to Ace hole number two.
On July 25, 2007, Washington pulled out an eight iron that carried 147 yards Par three to Ace hole seven. Washington was playing with his brother Donald Washington and Donald's grandson, star Corsicana High School running back Cameron Washington.
On July 19, 2008, Washington pulled out a nine iron that carried 129 yards Par three hole seven for another Ace, in a tournament sponsored by the CISD Calicos.
On May 13, 2022, Washington struck again by pulling out a nine iron carrying 115 yards Par three hole six to Ace once more. The shot hit the right side of the green and then turned sharp left into the cup.
In addition to Charles Washington's success playing golf locally, May 17, 2014 he nailed a hole-in-one at the Indian Creek Golf Course in Carrollton.
Washington pulled out a seven iron 148 yards Par three hole 15 that went the distance for the First Ace ever recorded in this given tournament in the past 20 years. It was made known by the Christ Community Connection Inc. sponsorship.
